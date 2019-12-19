James Cameron Provides Much Needed Update On Avatar Sequels

A question for you. Can you describe the as-yet unreleased Avatar sequels as existing in development hell? I’m not sure the phrase was coined for the status they’ve been in for more than a decade, and yet in-development is all they remain. Release date after release date has come and gone – constantly pushed further out into the land of time not-reached.

Fans of the global blue-peopled franchise that isn’t The Smurfs have had to keep patient then, with only occasional messages from their Godhead to comfort them – typically to the tune of “Lose not your faith ye unworldly children. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow through them.” Or something like that.

James Cameron may well have elevated himself to enlightened numen given his evident departure from this Earth since his last film’s release, devoting his being entirely to the world of Pandora and all its multimedial possibilities. Allow me then, Followers of He, to serve as his earthly messenger, for He has given me a message. Not me exactly, He gave it to Variety, but that doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, now does it?

In any case, here it is:

“From 2013 until now we’ve mostly designed the whole world across four new movies. written, finished scripts for all four of those films. We’ve cast them, and we’ve [performance] captured Avatar 2, Avatar 3, and the first part of Avatar 4. We’re mostly done with the live action. I’ve got a couple months in New Zealand in spring, so we’re kind of on track with what we set out to do.”

Avatar Gallery 1 of 33

Click to skip































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Two and Three are all but done, and Four is on the way. I trust this communication finds you well, followers.

The latest hierological calculation has Avatar’s second coming down for December 17th, 2021. It’s definitely going to happen this time, too. 2016 was a misjudgement never to be repeated. As was 2017. And I don’t need to mention the others.

This time it’s actually happening. Definitely. It was revealed to me by Him personally. Thousands of years of persecution and roaming around in the desert will finally be over. We’re ready for you JC.