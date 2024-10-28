‘I guess it’s over’: James Franco addresses allegations, reveals he’s still blacklisted by Seth Rogen

James Franco has spoken out about his blacklisted relationship with Seth Rogen and how he’s handling the backlash following his sexual abuse allegations.

Recommended Videos

The Spider–Man actor was sued by multiple students of his former acting school, Studio4, on the grounds of sexual exploitation and intimidation in 2019.

Photo via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While he denied the allegations, Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle the case, according to CNBC.

The lawsuit alleged that Franco created “a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education” and that the women were led to believe that they would secure roles in his films if they went along with it, according to court documents. The actor’s production company, Rabbit Bandini, and his partners, Jay Davis and Vince Jolivette, were also named in the lawsuit.

Franco admitted to sleeping with students at his acting school on “The Jess Cagle” podcast in 2021. At the time, he said, “that was wrong,” but added, “it wasn’t a master plan on my part.”

Moving on

In an interview published by Variety on Friday, Franco went into detail about the fallout from the lawsuit, saying, “Being told you’re bad is painful. “But ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going.”

The actor said he’s “been in recovery for a long time” and is trying to move past the experience. “I mean, it is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that’s it, it’s over,” he said.

Franco, who’s been in a relationship with American actress Izabel Pakzad for over seven years, has been focusing on his personal life. “I was never able to do that before. I was just too scared, really … to have any sort of real intimacy with anyone,” he said.

Friendship over

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

During the interview, Franco also addressed the status of his friendship with former co-star and friend Seth Rogan. The two men met as teenagers on the set of Freaks and Geeks in the 1990s and have starred in various other films together, including Pineapple Express, and This is The End.

“No. I haven’t talked to Seth,” Franco told the outlet. “I love Seth. We had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.”

Rogen briefly addressed the men’s relationship status in 2021, telling The Sunday Times he despises abuse and harassment and “would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.” He also said that he had no plans to work with Franco again.

“I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,” Rogan said.

The duo were last photographed together publicly at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where they were nominated for their work together on producing The Disaster Act.

In 2018, Franco told SiriusXM radio that he still “loves” Rogen and that he’s never had a single fight with him in the 20 years that they’ve worked together.

“He was my absolute closest work friend, collaborator, and we just gelled,” Franco said. “What he said is true — we aren’t working together and we don’t have any plans to work together.”

What movies and shows have James Franco and Seth Rogen starred in together?

Here is a list of all the movies and shows James Franco and Seth Rogen have starred in together and how to watch them for free without cable:

The Disaster Artist (2017)

WATCH: The Disaster Artist on Max (for free)

The Disaster Artist is an American comedy-drama that follows aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his best friend, Greg Sestero, pursuing their dreams in Hollywood.

Sausage Party (2016)

WATCH: Sausage Party on Netflix

A sausage leads a group of supermarket products on a journey to discover the true meaning behind their existence in this 2016 adult animated comedy starring Rogen, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and Ariel Shaffir.

The Interview (2014)

WATCH: The Interview on Prime On Demand (rent or buy)

Rogen and Franco starred together as journalists in the 2014 film The Interview. The film centers around the comedic duo landing an interview with North Korean leader Kim Jon Un, played by Randall Park, and being recruited by the CIA to assassinate him.

This Is the End (2013)

WATCH: This is the End on Prime On Demand (rent or buy)

This is the End centers around an apocalypse that starts in the middle of a housewarming party at Franco’s newly built Los Angeles mansion. Several celebrities are at the party when it erupts, and they become trapped inside Franco’s home.

Pineapple Express (2008)

WATCH: Pineapple Express on Prime On Demand (rent or buy)

This 2008 comedy centers around Rogen being the sole witness to a murder by a drug lord.

Knocked Up (2007)

WATCH: Knocked Up on Prime On Demand (rent or buy)

Knocked Up follows aspiring writer Alison Scott, played by Katherine Heigl, as she receives the surprise of her lifetime after she learns that she’s pregnant following a one-night stand with an immature slacker, Ben Slone — played by Seth Rogen. The comedy follows when Alison decides to give Ben a chance to be involved in the pregnancy.

Freaks and Geeks (1999)

WATCH: Freaks and Geeks on Paramount Plus (for free)

Freaks and Geeks is a television series about a high school athlete who hands out with a group of burnouts while her younger brother navigates his freshman year of high school.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy