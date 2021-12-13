James Gunn addresses ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ casting rumors

As one of the most notoriously Twitter-happy filmmakers in the industry, the simplest way to get an answer you may have in regards to a James Gunn project is by going straight to the source.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans love to conjure theories, speculate and debate what’s coming next in the franchise, so it’s going to be tough for Gunn to debunk all of the rumors that come his way when he’s busy shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with production for the Disney Plus Holiday Special additionally built into the schedule.

However, having spotted some misinformation on the threequel’s Google casting page, The Suicide Squad director and Peacemaker creator was quick to arrive on the scene with a bucket of cold water to pour over the scuttlebutt.

Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of #GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 12, 2021

Cameras are now rolling on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which isn’t coming to theaters until May 2023, so there’s going to be plenty more where this came from. Only a couple of major new additions have been made to the ensemble so far, and Gunn no doubt has at least a couple more tricks hidden up his sleeve, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the internet gets to them first.