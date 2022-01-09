James Gunn addresses possible Thor cameo in ‘Guardians Vol. 3’

We know that the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in this summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, picking up from where the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double header left off, when the Odinson relinquished control of New Asgard to Valkyrie and jetted off into the cosmos with his new buddies.

By that logic, it’s reasonable for fans to assume that Chris Hemsworth may end up repaying the favor when James Gunn’s Vol. 3 lands in May 2023, even though we’ve got absolutely no idea what the lay of the land is going to be by the time the credits roll on Taika Waititi’s high-stakes blockbuster.

However, Gunn has been doing what he does best on Twitter by shutting down any ideas the audience may have in its head for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in particular anything relating to the God of Thunder.

It's way way way too late. https://t.co/Z81gt7Iex4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2022

I promise you no. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2022

I can say it does not — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2022

He has a Zune but still isn’t going to happen — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 7, 2022

The Guardians series hasn’t leaned as heavily on connective tissue and cameos anywhere near as often as many of its MCU stablemates, with even the obvious Thanos ties making total sense within Gunn’s pocket of the mythology given his relationship to Gamora and Nebula.

That’s not to say we won’t be seeing any familiar faces when Vol. 3 rolls around, but Gunn has torpedoed any hopes that Thor could be one of them.