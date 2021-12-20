James Gunn addresses timeline for a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn clarified when the first trailer for the threequel would arrive on his Twitter, kind of.

James Gunn’s active Twitter presence has been a gift to fans, with the director and screenwriter fully committed to answering everything from the most benign to the most pressing about the director’s filmography, future, and general film opinions.

A fan queried Gunn on the potential timeline of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer and gave a frank answer to the fan question.

We’re not even a third through shooting the movie. https://t.co/IXKJKWIMIY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2021

Frankly, not a particularly surprising answer with the film not due out until May 2023. Before a trailer for the third installment in Marvel’s shock billion-dollar franchise, fans can expect the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to release. The holiday special is due for a late 2022 release on Disney Plus, almost definitely in time for Christmas. It’s confirmed it will lead directly into Guardians 3 and set between the threequel and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The special, highly inspired by the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, and the third film are being filmed together. With Gunn publicly acknowledging how far into filming they are, fans can at least appreciate knowing how the production is going and get a vague idea.

As for Guardians 3, we know that the main Guardians cast is returning – Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel. Elizabeth Debicki joins the cast as the villainous Ayesha, and Will Poulter will take on the role of Adam Warlock, a much-anticipated character introduction.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be the final James Gunn Guardians film, but the director could easily sign on for more with Marvel if the film is successful.