James Gunn Has Big Plans For Kraglin In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn is continuing to tease what he’s got planned for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to be the final installment of the saga of Star-Lord and his team. The writer/director asked fans to send in their questions on Instagram this past Sunday and in response to one of them, he confirmed that we can expect a big role for one particular character in the threequel.

A Chilean fan asked Gunn a question which was mostly cut off in the filmmaker’s Instagram Story, but it must have been about Kraglin, as James responded by saying: “I have big plans for Kraglin but you’ll have to wait to see what!”

Kraglin is, of course, played by Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, who also provides the mo-cap performance for Rocket. The Ravager first mate had an increased role in Vol. 2 compared to his brief Vol. 1 part and it sounds like his importance will increase again in Vol. 3.

This adds up when you remember how the second movie ended as well. Following Yondu’s death. Kraglin seemed to become an honorary Guardian. In one of the post-credits scenes, he was shown aboard their ship practicing using Yondu’s Yaka Arrow with the head-fin that he’d inherited from his late captain.

The character was glimpsed taking part in the big final battle of Avengers: Endgame, too, which tells us that Kraglin managed to master the arrow and is now pretty adept with it. The film’s VFX reel even gives us a clearer look at the Ravager in the scene.

Via this same Instagram Q&A, Gunn also confirmed that we can expect some death to come in GotG 3. Most signs are pointing to Rocket being the one to meet his fate in the movie, so with that and those “big plans” for Kraglin, it seems like Sean Gunn’s got his work cut out for him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.