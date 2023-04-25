James Gunn can’t confirm or deny a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ rumor if nobody tells him what it is

Having long since established himself as the internet’s number one debunker of rumors that relate to his own projects, the easiest way to find out where the truth lies on something written, directed, or produced by James Gunn is to go directly to the source.

As chance would have it, that’s exactly what a mountainous amount of both Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC fans have been doing, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 architect more than happy to pour cold water over any scuttlebutt, speculation, whispers, or hearsay that catches his attention.

However, the filmmaker can’t debunk a rumor if nobody bothers to tell him what it is, so it’s understandable that he was left confused by the desire to clear up some chatter on the upcoming threequel after the person who posed the initial question refused to follow it up.

What’s the rumor? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2023

Based on the comments and replies, the consensus would indicate that Nebula will be revealed as an LGBTQ+ character, which is interesting in and of itself given Disney’s reluctance to overly promote such things with any sort of tangible gusto.

Then again, don’t be surprised if Karen Gillan’s longtime franchise favorite does the cinematic equivalent of shouting it from the rooftops, because the fact Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features the MCU’s first-ever f-bomb in the ongoing superhero saga’s 32nd feature-length blockbuster indicates that Gunn and the gang are going down swinging as they bid farewell to the mythology.

On the plus side, we’ve only got until the end of next week to find out.