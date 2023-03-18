Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of the year. Not only is it the end of the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy, it is also the last movie James Gunn will make for the franchise before he jumps over to perennial rival DC on a permanent basis. Gunn has taken to Twitter to further hype up the end of the universe-spanning series, suggesting that the film is so good even spoilers won’t dull your enjoyment.

The conversation started when Gunn posted a tweet announcing that the third Guardians of the Galaxy installment would land in Chinese cinemas on May 5th, meaning American and Chinese fans will be able to watch it on the same day, with Gunn noting: “I’m so happy that our friends in China can enjoy the movie in theaters at the same time as the rest of the world!”

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 opening in China May 5. I’m so happy that our friends in China can enjoy the movie in theaters at the same time as the rest of the world! https://t.co/GfU3JldrVk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Twitter user Raul Alcantar quoted this announcement and said they hope ” people won’t post spoilers,” as they want to “see this without getting spoiled.”

Hopefully people won’t post spoilers, I want to see this without getting spoiled https://t.co/0ToP9aomdS — Raul Alcantar (@RAlcantarA113) March 17, 2023

Several hours later, Gunn would respond by quote-tweeting Raul Alcantar’s tweet. Gunn said it might be “wise to be careful what you’re reading on social networking sites starting at the end of April if you want to avoid spoilers for Vol 3.” However, he continued by saying: “I don’t think your enjoyment of the film will be diminished much by knowing them,” suggesting that he’s supremely confident in the third film delivering a fun and exciting ride.

It might be wise to be careful what you’re reading on social networking sites starting at the end of April if you want to avoid spoilers for #Vol3. That said, I don’t think your enjoyment of the film will be diminished much by knowing them. https://t.co/tub1V7U95l — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

The film is currently scheduled to release on May 5, so fans will have to wait and see if Gunn’s belief that spoilers don’t harm the threequel holds true. However, those who don’t want to take the risk should likely heed his advice and avoid certain parts of social media in April and May, as people are sure to be talking about every detail of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the second they learn about it.