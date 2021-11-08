James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Actor For Guardians 3

We’re getting confirmation that another talent from the DC show Peacemaker, other than writer-director James Gunn, is joining his Marvel effort, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.: actor Chukwudi Iwuji.

We got the confirmation from none other than Gunn himself Monday, which also marked the first day of filming for the third installment of the spacefaring series.

Chuk has indeed joined the cast. After working with him on #Peacemaker I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with – so I gave him the role most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. #TalentAboveAllElse https://t.co/ar2vYqRt5u — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

According to IMDB, Iwuji plays Clemson Murn in the upcoming Peacemaker show that releases on HBO Max early next year and is a spinoff of Gunn’s film The Suicide Squad.

“Chuk has indeed joined the cast,” Gunn said on Twitter in response to a journalist’s inference from an original tweeted photo that Gunn shared with actors on the set of Guardians Vol. 3, celebrating the first day of filming.

“After working with him on #Peacemaker I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with – so I gave him the role most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. #TalentAboveAllElse,” Gunn said.

Other actors in the film included in the photo were Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, and Sean Gunn.

Gunn has proven a virtuoso filmmaker for both the DC and Marvel camps, but his assurance to return for Guardians Vol. 3 was uncertain at one point, having been fired briefly over some old offensive tweets that had resurfaced. During the hiatus before he was rehired by Disney, he accepted a job to helm DC’s The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.