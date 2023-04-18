James Gunn confirms ‘Superman: Legacy’ is already taking to the skies with first peek at what he’s got planned

We’re still a couple of years out before we delve into whatever infinite Earths James Gunn has planned for his upcoming DC Universe reboot, but the Guardians of the Galaxy expert knows his audience and further knows even the slightest hint of what’s to come is enough to send Twitter into a tizzy.

Today’s culprit? The front page of the finished script for Superman: Legacy, the first live-action film in the new franchise.

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

It may not be all that satisfying outside of the “have to see it to believe it” crowd, but that’s also without factoring in some of the answers Gunn gave to the questions that spawned from his Tweet, including one particularly delectable reveal/reminder.

No, WB wouldn’t be giving notes on a DC Studios production. Since we came on board, we’re two separate entities within WBD. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

When asked if Gunn received any notes from Warner Bros., the DC boss was quick to remind us all that he is, in fact, the DC boss; as the co-head of DC Studios, which exists separately from Warner Bros. albeit under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, it seems like any such script notes for Superman: Legacy would just be Gunn talking to himself.

In short, Gunn’s creative freedom on Legacy, and likely a good chunk of the DCU in general, is near unlimited, and with a comic book film track record like his, that’s an incredibly good sign of what’s to come.

And with that, it’s off to the shops with Superman: Legacy as Gunn officially sends the film into pre-production. We’ve seen the first page of the script, so perhaps the next big nugget will be a costume shot that finally reveals which cape they decided to go with. Remember, Gunn, it’s yellow “S” or bust!

Superman: Legacy will release in theaters on July 11, 2025.