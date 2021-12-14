James Gunn confirms this iconic song won’t feature in ‘Guardians 3’

Director James Gunn has kept his two-way street dialogue with fans open over on Twitter and confirmed that one particular song will NOT be in Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3.

A fan asked The Suicide Squad director if he could have a teaser for what songs will feature in Guardians 3, and unsurprisingly, Gunn kept his lips largely sealed. Fans followed up with more questions, and he gave us a few interesting bits of detail about the upcoming soundtrack.

No. But my best of 2021 is coming soon. And the #Peacemaker soundtrack will debut a week or so before the first episodes air. https://t.co/GpvYoA8Vbw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 13, 2021

Asked if he was still working on the Guardians soundtrack, Gunn confirmed it had been “done for a long time”.

No it’s been done for a long time. https://t.co/9Oq3j9uwV4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 13, 2021

After the successes and praise given to the previous films for their inclusion of music to not only fit the mood but tell the audience information about the character’s mindset, it’s not a surprise people want even a slight clue. Guardians 3 is set to be Gunn’s last directorial effort for the hit Marvel franchise. One of the first impressions people got on the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was that music was such a key ingredient of success. The first trailer featured Blue Suede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” which perfectly set the tone for the space adventure.

Two thousand and twenty-never. https://t.co/EsAfHAL8gM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 13, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 is set for a 2023 release, and will star all the major Guardians cast members, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan.