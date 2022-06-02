James Gunn debunks another huge ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ rumor

James Gunn, who seems to spend an awful lot of his time debunking rumors on social media, has now done it again about a new character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The rumor mill is in overflow as it so often is, about the various things allegedly happening in the Guardians of the Galaxy threequel. A new behind-the-scenes photo has triggered speculation and conjecture over the role Daniela Melchior will play in the film, with many expecting her to play Moondragon.

Gunn was called to arms early and debunked it. He confirmed while Melchior will star in the film in an undisclosed role, she will not be playing Moondragon. Melchior had previously collaborated with Gunn on The Suicide Squad, playing Ratcatcher 2.

I never said she wasn’t part of the cast. I said she wasn’t Moondragon. That is still true. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

The character of Heather Douglas / Moondragon is one of the more powerful members of the Marvel mythos, with the character a highly capable martial artist, telepath, and also a skilled geneticist. A space girlboss. She’s yet to appear in many Marvel adaptations, and her best-known appearance to date is as a playable character in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers.

She did once appear in the background of the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, but did not have a speaking role. Perhaps if her debut doesn’t come in Guardians 3, she could pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series X-Men ’97, a direct continuation of that series.

Then again, Gunn could absolutely be lying. Andrew Garfield lied for two years about not being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we all know what happened there.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to premiere May 5, 2023.