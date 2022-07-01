James Gunn debunks rumored Adam Warlock outfit change for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

There have been plenty of rumors about what we should expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but director James Gunn has spoken out to dispel one rumor that recently began circling the web about MCU debutant Adam Warlock.

Will Poulter’s first outing in the franchise will not feature significant appearance changes to his outfit, after the director took to Twitter to dispel the rumor, calling it “absolute bullshit”.

This rumor originated with a report from Portuguese news outlet Chippu, who claimed that the look of this character would differ drastically from his comic book counterpart.

In this report, it was claimed the fan favorite would sport an almost entirely gold costume with gold skin, and hair, but without any red or blue additions to the outfit. They also claimed that Warlock would not have a cape nor a gem on his forehead as he does in the comics.

It isn’t entirely clear how Warlock will look when the character makes his debut in the MCU during the film. Gunn previously confirmed that fans won’t see this character in any project before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so we won’t be finding out until next summer.

While the film, and Warlock’s role in it specifically have been shrouded in mystery during the production process, fans won’t have too long to wait before they finally see the character on the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.