James Gunn drives DC fans round the Batcave with cryptic comments on Batman’s costume

James Gunn has chatted a fair amount at this point about his plans for the DCU’s rebooted Superman — we know he’ll be around 25 years of age, he’ll be all about Truth, Justice, and the American Way, and he may or may not wear his underwear on the outside. Far more of a mystery, though, is what the new DC Studios co-CEO has in mind for his new Batman, who’ll debut in The Brave and the Bold movie, as a father figure to Damian Wayne aka Robin.

One Twitter user probably thought he was taking after The World’s Greatest Detective, then, by sneakily asking Gunn on social media what his favorite type of Batman costume was. Whichever way he answered would surely provide a clue as to the Bat-suit worn by the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film, right? Unfortunately, Gunn was a few steps ahead of us here as he responded with a frustratingly vague reply.

When asked if he liked Batman’s classic blue and grey outfit with the yellow oval emblem or if he preferred the more modern black and grey with a sheer black bat-symbol, Gunn helpfully answered: “All of the above.”

All of the above. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 10, 2023

One thing that is going around about the DCU’s new Batman is that it might not be a new Batman at all. The latest rumor has it that The Flash, which is set to somewhat clear the deck and reboot continuity ahead of DCU Chapter One: Gods & Monsters, will feature a cameo from a previous Dark Knight actor who will then stick around to star in The Brave and the Bold. Obviously this has hiked up hopes that Christian Bale is hopping back in the Tumbler, but we should definitely curb our expectations until Gunn wades into the conversation.

