James Gunn finally answers the MCU’s most burning question by revealing Star-Lord’s familiarity with meth

Ever since he bid farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to focus all of his attention on a brand new role as the co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has drastically reduced his social media activity.

For many that’s been a good thing, when the filmmaker was always coming under fire for being a little “too online” whenever he’d pop up out of nowhere to debunk rumors, get into petty arguments, and react to the latest incredulous conspiracy revolving around Zack Snyder.

Thankfully, though, he’s ended another one of his self-imposed exiles to finally give the people what they’ve been demanding for close to a decade and dish the dirt on Peter Quill‘s familiarity with methamphetamine. No, seriously, he did.

Although it wasn’t a straightforward “yes,” you can infer exactly what Gunn was hinting at when he was asked – for reasons unexplained and no doubt entirely questionable – if Star-Lord’s return to Earth at the end of Vol. 3 is poised to leave him shocked by the rampant drug culture to have overtaken many communities in the 30 years he’s been absent.

He was a child in Missouri in the late 80’s. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2023

Whether it was a friend, family member, acquaintance, rumor, or one of those PSAs at school, it’s safe to say that Peter Quill does indeed know what meth is, what it does, and how rampant it was even in the 1980s.

Does it mean anything? Of course not, unless of course “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return” is buildup to an incredibly gritty and harrowing movie or Disney Plus series that finds Star-Lord taking on a new role as a superhero to addicts everywhere as he cleans up the streets, but after Secret Invasion went serious and died on the vine, you’d suspect not.