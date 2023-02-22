James Gunn gives further hints on the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ playlist

One of the great things about Guardians of the Galaxy (in a galaxy of good things) is the really great soundtrack we get every movie, and how those songs are baked into the film. While we don’t know what songs will be on the third one, we did get a little hint from director James Gunn recently.

People online have been making a game of trying to guess just what retro tracks we’ll hear when the movie hits theaters. Someone on Twitter made a pretty good guess about two songs. They said they were 100 percent certain that “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by the ’80s metal band Twisted Sister would make an appearance.

The other guess is actually a pretty good one – “Come Sail Away” by Styx. I can already picture a montage of the Guardians blowing up some huge alien creature and bodily detritus floating through the air while Dennis DeYoung croons about sailing the ocean blue.

Gunn’s response was succinct and one of those answers that only leads to more questions. “I’d lower that percentage,” he said. What does this mean? That one of those is right? None?

OP answered: “Haha, thanks for letting me know, if it’s above zero % I’ve had my best hit rate at guessing anything ahead of time in these movies.”

I’d lower that percentage. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2023

People offered other opinions as well. Some seemingly off the mark, like “In The Meantime” by Spacehog, which came out in the ’90s, so that’s out. This one isn’t a bad guess if only because it’s in the right era:

Gotta be some Lady Willpower by Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. — Evil Anders Marshall (@marshaa62) February 22, 2023

Another solid guess? The band Chicago.

Chicago Hard to say I’m sorry ? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤔 — Ｊａｍｅｓ Ｂｅｎｔｈａｍ (@TheJOB28) February 22, 2023

Someone else suggested the band Mazzy Star. OK everyone – again, this movie isn’t set in the ’90s, so, this isn’t that hard.

Regardless it looks like we’re going to have to wait and see. Which is part of the fun! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.