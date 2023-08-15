James Gunn has a surprising take on the Beatles song that inspired his favorite Guardian of the Galaxy

If you were wondering why the Beatles’ song “Rocky Raccoon” never made it into a Guardians of the Galaxy film, James Gunn‘s taste for the track may hold the key. Granted, the song from the 1968 White Album probably wouldn’t fit based on the era of its release alone, since the various mix tapes from the movies only draw from music from the 1970s onward. However, given Gunn’s love of the character — Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon — have you ever wondered what he thinks of the song that inspired the original comic creation?

Luckily, we don’t have to hold our breath any longer as Gunn addressed this very topic on Threads. In an overall discussion of some of Gunn’s favorite Beatles tracks, the writer-director revealed his go-tos include “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Something,” “Golden Slumbers,” “The Long and Winding Road,” and “I Am the Walrus.”

However, Gunn’s most revealing hot take came when a fan asked if he didn’t mention “Rocky Raccoon” because it “would be too on the nose.” He replied:

“I don’t really even like that song. Love the album and I skip over it!”

Rocket Raccoon — who was created by Bill Mantlo, Keith Giffen, and Terry Austin — was inspired by the “Rocky Raccoon” song, according to an archived CBR article. The character obviously resonated strongly with Gunn since he described the genetically-modified mammal as “the secret protagonist of the Guardians movies,” as we previously reported. “I just feel very connected to Rocket,” he added.

I must say, I don’t necessarily blame Gunn for his take on the Beatles track as “Rocky Raccoon” has never really resonated with me, either. Speaking of the White Album, can someone give the memo to Rian Johnson that just because his film is called Glass Onion, he doesn’t actually need to include the weird Beatles song that I also don’t care for at the end credits of his movie?