James Gunn knows why Michelle Yeoh has multiple roles in the MCU⏤do you?

Marvel fans are fervently discussing a topic on Reddit that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has recently weighed in on with his signature concise candor: the fact that some actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have now played multiple roles.

Responding to a fan’s question on Instagram⏤”Why Michelle Yeoh plays 2 Characters in MCU?”⏤Gunn replied simply: “Because we’re not uptight.”

The screen capture from the social media site proved popular on Reddit, garnering nearly 6,000 upvotes to the MarvelStudios subreddit in about a day.

For those who don’t know, Yeoh and numerous other actors in the franchise have played multiple characters in the MCU. Most recently, Yeoh played Shang-Chi’s aunt, Ying Nan, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Before that, she played Ravager Aleta Ogord in the Gunn-helmed spacefaring adventure Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Another recent example of MCU double-dipping is Gemma Chan portraying Sersi in Eternals after previously playing the Kree alien Minn-Erva in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Fans took the time to point out a number of other actors who have done the same thing, including Sean Gunn doing motion-capture for Rocket Racooon and playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Laura Haddock playing Star-Lord’s mom and a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger, Nathan Fillion portraying a prisoner in Guardians of the Galaxy and Wonderman in a deleted scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Seth Green cameoing as himself in Iron Man 2 and voicing Howard the Duck in the Guardians franchise (not to mention What If…?).

In addition, Benedict Cumberbatch has also played both Doctor Strange and Dormammu in Doctor Strange, Kenneth Choi played both a Howling Commando in Captain America and the principal in Spider-Man: Homecoming (who turned out to be the commando’s grandson), and Damion Poitier portrayed Thanos in the Avengers post-credit scene as well as one of Crossbone’s partners in the opening of Captain America: Civil War.

