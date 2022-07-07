James Gunn listens in on fans debating which DC property he should tackle next
James Gunn is one of the few directors with one foot in DC and the other in Marvel. He recently wrote and directed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, then went straight to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
But with the conclusion of his MCU trilogy now heading into post-production, many are wondering what’s next. We know we’re getting another season of Peacemaker, but could other DC projects be on the horizon? Comics writer Gail Simone started a debate on which properties would be a good fit for him, with Gunn monitoring the conversation and saying they’re full of “good ideas”:
Here are some of the best ones, with obscure character Detective Chimp a great choice:
The long-rumored Plastic Man movie may finally happen now:
GI Zombie would also be a great return to Gunn’s splatter movie roots:
A Metal Men movie may already be in development, but Gunn would knock it out of the park:
Hippie gorilla detective adventure Angel and the Ape would also be awesome:
Perhaps a Gotham City Sirens movie could work for him:
Or, if we’re digging into DC’s Vertigo imprint, a kickass adaptation of Grant Morrison’s The Invisibles would be right up his alley:
There are a ton of great options here, and Gunn is at a point in his career where he can pick and choose his projects. If he turned up at Warner Bros HQ with a fun pitch for practically any DC property, we suspect he’d get a green light fast. Let’s just hope he can bring the same energy and anarchism that made Peacemaker such an incredible rollercoaster of violence and comedy.