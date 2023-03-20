James Gunn may have offered some clues to the next ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Awesome Mix

We all know the drill by now; whenever James Gunn indulges in his cheeky online presence, it’s only customary to speculate on the subtext of his latest gram, tweet, or whatever they call posts over at Mastodon.

This time, the DC Studios boss has offered us a peek at what’s allegedly his dog’s favorite music. We’re going to go out on a limb here, however, and say that Lola the dog isn’t all that familiar with tunes that would just so happen to be delectable additions to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack.

It was never any secret that Vol. 3 was going to carry forward the Guardians of the Galaxy tradition of being home to the MCU’s most delightful soundtracks; since Peter Quill and co. first landed in cinemas back in 2014, we’ve all gotten to jam along with them to the likes of David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Electric Light Orchestra, and Sam Cooke. Indeed, forget Guardians casting rumors; we all want to get in on the soundtrack speculation.

Leave it to Gunn to tease such possibilities for Star-Lord’s next mixtape – assuming this is a nudge-nudge-wink-wink moment and not a genuine shout-out to his dog’s taste in music – to hint we can expect the likes of Talking Heads, Cake, and The Strokes to echo throughout the cosmos as Adam Warlock guns for the heads of our heroes.

If this cracking playlist is any indication, then Gunn could very well go on to be Marvel’s MVP of 2023; it’s hard to imagine a misfire from the DC gaffer at this point, and Vol. 3 looks packed to the brim with emotional weight to boot. Of course, with unsavory rumors circling The Marvels and all of us knowing how the pitiful song and dance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania went, then perhaps Gunn will just default to that title anyway.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release to cinemas on May 5.