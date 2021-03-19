James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Horror Movies

James Gunn might be Hollywood’s go-to guy when it comes to crafting ensemble-based comic book blockbusters that feature a disparate band of misfits who bond over wisecracking banter while playing both sides of the law, but he originally got his start in the horror genre as the co-writer and associate director of Tromeo and Juliet, getting his foot in the door at low budget schlock specialists Troma.

He also wrote both of the live-action Scooby-Doo movies shortly afterwards, but horror has always been close to Gunn’s heart. He scripted Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake and made his feature directorial debut on Slither, while in recent years he’s lent his talents to The Belko Experiment and Brightburn in various capacities when he’s not making mega budget superhero movies.

The 54 year-old is famed for regularly interacting with his followers on social media, giving them insight into both his creative process and personal preferences when it comes to film and television. And in a recent Twitter thread, he shared a list of his favorite horror movies dating back to the 1960s. Most of them are solid choices, and you can’t deny that he’s got a soft spot for both the classic and the controversial, as you can see below.

Once James Gunn wraps The Suicide Squad‘s HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker, he’ll jump right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., which marks his final involvement with Star-Lord and the gang. From there, it stands to reason that he’ll launch himself into something entirely different, and based on his taste and career path to date, it feels likely that he’ll be venturing back into the realms of horror sooner rather than later.