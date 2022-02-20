If Cartoon Network ever considers the prospects of a live-action Rick and Morty film, the folks on the internet know just who to bring on as its director. Fans of James Gunn have been clamouring for him to direct a live-action adaptation of the widely popular animated series and now he has given a response.

Gunn has maintained an active presence on Twitter for quite a while now, continuously interacting with fans and answering their questions. He has also shared interesting behind-the-scenes snippets and trivia about his numerous projects in the world of comic book adaptations.

One fan recently said that if they ever consider making a live-action Rick and Morty film, James Gunn should be the filmmaker to helm the project. In response, Gunn said that he’d “never touch” what he thinks is “one of the greatest TV shows ever.”

I would never. I just couldn’t. The animated series is just so beautiful & perfect I would never touch it. One of the greatest TV shows ever. #RickandMorty https://t.co/t3PcQX9a9f — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022

Gunn might be selling himself a little short here, but we’ll have to agree with him on this one. As amazing as Rick and Morty is, a live-action version would just look weird and wrong. Sometimes, it’s better to leave well enough alone. It’s not surprising to see that a creative like Gunn, who has worked on his fair share of high-profile Hollywood films in his career, understands this principle.

The Most Important Rick And Morty Characters 1 of 9

Click to skip Rick Sanchez

Morty Smith

Beth Smith

Jerry Smith

Summer Smith

Jessica

Birdperson

Tammy Guterman

Click to zoom

Speaking of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s acclaimed series ended its fifth run last September, so it might be a while until we hear more about season six. Though given the show’s production history, we can hope for the upcoming run to premiere as early as this coming summer.