James Gunn potentially drops ‘The Brave and the Bold’ breadcrumbs after listing his favorite Batman stories

We may still be two years out from Superman: Legacy, but the waiting game has never stopped comic book film fans from daydreaming before, and it’s certainly not going to stop with James Gunn‘s new DC Universe, despite what the Snyder zealots will go to the ends of the Earth to have you believe.

Beyond Legacy, the other big cinematic heavy hitter of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters has to be The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the DCU’s Batman and Robin in what Gunn once described as a “strange father and son story.”

Knowing the filmmaker, the story of The Brave and the Bold will ultimately unfurl as something of his own distinct creation, albeit no doubt drenched in countless influences from Batman’s long history, and some of those very inspirations may have just reared their heads on Threads, courtesy of the DC gaffer himself.

Screengrab via Threads

When given the impossible task of naming his favorite Batman stories, Gunn met the enquirer halfway by listing just three, namely Grant Morrison’s Omnibus run of Batman, The Long Halloween, and One Bad Day: The Riddler.

Of course, Gunn has already name-dropped the basis for The Brave and the Bold, namely the 2006-2013 run of Morrison’s stories, but we feel confident in saying that the influences won’t end there; considering how many characters are rolling up in Superman: Legacy right out of the gate, who’s to say that The Brave and the Bold won’t go full Long Halloween and assemble a fair few Batman villains early on?