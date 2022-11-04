James Gunn praises ‘The Suicide Squad’ star as ‘the GOAT’



The term “GOAT” is usually reserved for someone who’s made such a remarkable impact in their field, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Suicide Squad’s Peter Capaldi is one such recipient of the illustrious title. Better yet, James Gunn is the one delivering the praise.

The Twitter account of BAFTA Scotland announced yesterday that Capaldi would be presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television for his immeasurable talents that have led to a career spanning four decades. Gunn retweeted the post and professed his love for the Scottish actor.

🙌 The GOAT. Love this man. https://t.co/wq1XZrf6mI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 3, 2022

Capaldi’s role in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was met with widespread praise. He famously took on the antagonistic role of supervillain Gaius Grieves, or as most fans know him, The Thinker.

The Scottish actor is no stranger to taking home awards. His first nominations and wins came as far back as 1993, when he took home two trophies for the British comedy film Soft Top Hard Shoulder. He is also an Academy Award winner and is best known for his long-running stint as the 12th incarnation of the Doctor in the iconic series Doctor Who, as well as for portraying Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and its spin-off film In the Loop.

Unfortunately, The Thinker met his demise in The Suicide Squad, but fans would still love for the duo to collaborate once more, especially as his talents have been introduced to a much younger audience.

The BAFTA Scotland Awards will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, and congratulations are in order for Capaldi.