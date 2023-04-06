James Gunn reflects on his decade-long MCU journey while putting the finishing touches on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Back in the early 2010’s when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was slowly beginning its shift into less grounded and more cosmic and far-reaching stories, James Gunn arrived on the scene with Guardians of the Galaxy. The director did great work in expanding the scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the time is finally upon us for him to bid farewell to the franchise.

James Gunn recently took to Twitter to share a feeling just about any creative has ever had when putting the finishing touches on a long-running project, taking a moment to reflect on his time and contribution to the MCU, fresh from locking down the audio mix on the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3.

Finalized the sound mix for #GotGVol3 last night & I am just so incredibly excited to share this movie with everyone; I feel teary-eyed & supremely grateful for this journey. Despite the downs among the ups, what a wonderful experience these past ten years have been. 💜 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2023

The bittersweetness James Gunn appears to share makes us feel all the more like there’s going to be some serious, and mortal finality for some, or perhaps even all of the fan-favorite Guardians. After all, most of the pre-release promotional materials haven’t shied away from really driving home the fact that this will be the final chapter for the team.

When all is said and done following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn will of course be turning his focus to the competition as Co-Head of DC Studios. He will be aiming to give the DC Universe a sorely-needed fresh coat of paint, and has already made a number of controversial decisions in the process of doing so.

Still, we can’t help but be thankful for Gunn’s contributions to the MCU over the past decade, having given us one of the more consistent superhero teams that the franchise has seen in its 15-year lifespan. As for what Gunn plans for the DC Universe? Earlier this year, he revealed a detailed plan for his first slate of films for the franchise, in what he has called “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.”

But before all of that, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.