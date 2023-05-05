James Gunn responds to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ praise from an MCU favorite

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here, and while the critical reception has been somewhat mixed, fans are praising it as a return to form for the MCU. All indications are that it’s a truly satisfying conclusion to James Gunn’s intergalactic trilogy, meaning he’s going out on a high as he jumps ship for the distinguished competition over at Warner Bros.

Now, MCU superstar Kumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo in The Eternals, has taken to Twitter to praise Vol. 3, with Gunn posting a simple but happy response:

Image via Twitter

Right now, it’s unknown whether Nanjiani will return as Kingo as news of The Eternals 2 seems to have stalled and it’s not on any release calendars. However, given that he was one of the most popular characters to emerge from Chloe Zhao’s vast superhero ensemble, we suspect he’ll be back in some form in another movie.

As for Gunn, the future is looking bright. Vol. 3 has a decent shot of cracking a billion dollars at the box office and cementing his position as a master of superhero storytelling, while his upcoming slate of DCU projects has fans extremely hyped. He’s currently hard at work on Superman and Batman projects for Warner Bros., but while we’re sure the results will at least be interesting, it’s clear his heart lies with more oddball heroes like the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Either way, it’s quite the comeback after he was unceremoniously booted off Vol. 3 way back in 2018.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters.