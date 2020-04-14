Baby Groot may be adorable, but he’s a mean little critter, too. He takes out his fair share of Ravagers alongside Yondu and Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and we know he’s a got a dirty mouth. When Rocket translates for him towards the end of the film, he tells Yondu “Welcome to the frickin’ Guardians of the Galaxy. Only he didn’t use frickin.” The raccoon then speaks to his young pal and says, “We need to have a real talk about your language.”

It seems Baby Groot’s love of cursing goes even deeper than we realized, though. As part of a discussion about the use of F-words in PG-13 movies with fans on Twitter, Guardians director James Gunn joked – we think – that Groot “drops about 50 f-bombs in Guardians 2.”

Generally you can get away with one “fuck” in a PG-13 film if it’s used in a non-sexual way (i.e. “Fuck, that hurts” is okay but “She fucked her boyfriend” is not). Unless it’s in Groot, because Baby Groot drops about 50 f-bombs in Guardians 2. https://t.co/1RGvslbbaJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 10, 2020

It’s a fact that Gunn writes out Groot’s dialogue in English before switching it to “We Are Groot” and variations thereof. Voice actor Vin Diesel is then the only other person who gets to see the English version of Groot’s dialogue so that he can say his lines with the right attitude and meaning behind it. And apparently, most of the time Baby Groot speaks in the sequel he was dropping the F-bomb.

Groot retains his swearing ways into his teenage years, too. In Avengers: Infinity War, Groot snaps back at Star-Lord when Quill gives him an order, causing all the Guardians to react in shock at whatever it was he said. He may have grown up a little given his tough experiences in Infinity War and Endgame, though, so we’ll have to see whether he still has this trait in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Speaking of which, Gunn recently confirmed that plans for the threequel haven’t changed despite the MCU Phase 4’s sliding schedule. It’ll be a while away, then, but the follow-up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is definitely coming. F**k yeah.