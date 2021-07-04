James Gunn Reveals DC Characters That Were Almost In The Suicide Squad

A concept like The Suicide Squad opens the door for lesser-known and relatively obscure comic book characters to make unexpected live-action appearances, especially when the majority of the ensemble is going to end up being little more than cannon fodder in the grand scheme of things.

James Gunn has assembled an eclectic roster for his upcoming DCEU blockbuster, with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn arguably the only one of the antiheroes that holds much cache with casual audiences. Of course, there are several returning faces from David Ayer’s maligned opener, but also a bevvy of new additions including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Thinker, Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher 2, Weasel, Javelin and many more.

In a recent thread posted to social media, the Guardians of the Galaxy director unveiled a laundry list of DC Comics figures that he considered incorporating into The Suicide Squad at one stage or another, and you can check out the candidates below.

When I first considered taking the job of writing #TheSuicideSquad I kept a file folder of characters I was considering. Here are just a few (of many) that didn't make the cut (for now!) https://t.co/xvOoEzJwMI pic.twitter.com/hwVFB9wi6W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2021

I am of course open to using them in the future. And there are many more wonderful @DCComics characters where these came from. See #TheSuicideSquad in theaters next month! pic.twitter.com/gRExWsy1yG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2021

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Among the random supervillain generator that’s seen Gunn name Livewire, Man-Bat, Chemo, KG Beast, Knockout, Gunhawk, Mr. Freeze, Killer Frost, Black Spider, Solomon Grundy, Punch & Jewelee, and Rainbow Creature, Deathstroke is the only one we’ve heard mentioned previously. That came by way of Joe Manganiello, revealing he’d cleared room in his schedule after being told Slade Wilson was part of The Suicide Squad‘s earliest drafts, only for Gunn to eliminate him from the running once he came aboard to continue the actor’s terrible run of luck as part of the DCEU.

The writer and director has already teased that almost everyone dies during the course of The Suicide Squad, so if a third installment were to happen, there are plenty of spots that’ll need to be filled, whether Gunn remains at the helm or not.