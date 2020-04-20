James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Ever

To say that the last few years have been interesting for director/writer James Gunn would be a bit of an understatement. A year after his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, released in theaters, Disney cut ties with Gunn after it came to light that he posted several tweets between 2008 and 2012 which joked about a variety of sensitive subjects, including rape, pedophilia, and child abuse. Not only was he fired from directing the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but he was also removed as a key figure working on Marvel’s line of space-centric superhero films.

However, things turned around last year, when Disney re-established their relationship with Gunn — he was reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he’ll begin working on after he wraps up production on the Suicide Squad reboot. James also stepped back into the limelight, resuming his activity on social media and making public appearances at conventions and the like. Recently, as reported by ComicBook.com, Gunn took part in an Instagram question and answer session, and he was asked what his favorite superhero movie was.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Hi-Res Stills 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you were banking on him picking one of the MCU’s two dozen films, you’re going to be a bit disappointed. In the end, he chose Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This one might not come as much of a surprise to some, seeing as how it was one of the most popular superhero movies of the past few years, winning over the hearts and minds of critics and fans alike. We’re not entirely sure what the reason behind James Gunn’s pick was, but if you’ve seen the movie for yourself, you can probably relate to his choice.