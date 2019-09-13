James Gunn Reveals Full Cast For The Suicide Squad

For those of us eagerly awaiting Task Force X’s next mission on the silver screen, the past few months have been quite generous when it came to casting news pertaining to The Suicide Squad. On the other hand, there were some big question marks surrounding certain roles – but we can fortunately put a fair amount of speculation to bed as of today.

Right now, we owe a big round of applause to director James Gunn for assembling such an expansive and talented group of actors and actresses. As you go over the list we’re about to share, you’ll be greeted by some familiar names from 2016’s Suicide Squad, as well as a host of new additions to the franchise.

Here’s the complete roll call, per Gunn’s Twitter page: David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alica Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

I think the accompanying caption that read “Don’t get too attached” was warning of how not everyone will make it out of this one alive. But if any more questions are to be raised, those pertain to which unrevealed DC Comics characters will be played by whom.

At the time of this writing, we’re still dying to know the specifics of Idris Elba’s involvement, but smart money says he’s Bronze Tiger. John Cena, meanwhile, has been a name associated with this production for some time now, so it’s nice getting confirmation on him. We’ll have to continue assuming he’s Peacemaker for the time being.

Also, maybe it’s just me, but I can’t help wondering who Michael Rooker will be playing. Previously, it’d been thought he was King Shark, but then it was announced Steve Agee landed that gig. Regardless, I’m sure Gunn wrote something with teeth for the former Yondu.

Something else to notice about the teaser image is that The Suicide Squad‘s logo itself is similar to the one from comic books published during the 1980s, so it may be wise to look to those when boning up before the film opens on August 6th, 2021.