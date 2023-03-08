James Gunn reveals his surprising favorite ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie

When you ask the director of a beloved trilogy of films which is their favorite of the three, it could very much be like asking a parent to pick a favorite child. Nevertheless, James Gunn’s response to which of the three Guardians of the Galaxy films is his favorite had a semblance of confidence which almost snubs the other two Guardians adventures.

In an Instagram post teasing the debut of Chukwudi Iwuji’s character, The High Evolutionary, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a fan asked the director if the latest was his favorite of the three to make. Turns out, it absolutely was.

Perhaps such a response is simply Gunn’s marketing duty as a means of hyping up the next and final installment of the GOTG films, or perhaps it’s a hint that the third movie is going to top the others. While the second film was something of a dip in quality, the first was a tough act to follow. The mere fact that the third entry could top both has certainly perked our ears up.

It’s shaping up to be one of the MCU’s longest-ever movies. Granted, making a film and actually sitting down to enjoy your creation are entirely two different beasts, we’ll find out for certain how GOTG Vol. 3 stacks up against its predecessors when it lands in theaters on May 5.