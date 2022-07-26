Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally scheduled to land next year. Before its release, Chris Pratt and the other actors behind the spacefaring crew appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder and, despite the crossing, Gunn says no connection to the latter is in his work.

The man who shepherds what was once considered Marvel’s riskiest bet reveals the fact in an article published by Screen Rant today. In the article, Gunn says he wrote the script for the film without considering Hemsworth’s hero and their time spent traveling with him after the events of Avengers: Endgame and for a few minutes in the latest film has not changed them.

“No, I wrote the script without ever thinking that they were ever going to be with Thor, so it hasn’t affected them at all.”

The third film in the franchise was supposed to kick off Marvel’s fourth phase of their cinematic universe. It ultimately got delayed due to a number of reasons like Gunn’s firing and re-hiring as well as COVID-19 and is said to contain an excellent story. Gunn wrote on Twitter earlier this month that the cast gives their all, and he is proud of everyone involved.

The first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are available to stream on Disney Plus. Before their next film, the characters will appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to also release on the service at some time in December.