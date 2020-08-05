James Gunn Reveals New Logo For The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has revealed a brand new logo for The Suicide Squad. The director took to Twitter today to post the eye-catching design, while teasing that plenty of content is coming at the DC FanDome event later this month.

The new design – seen below – retains the bullet-riddled motif of the previous one, whilst sharpening the colour palette with a striking red-on-yellow paint job. Evidently, everyone involved is keen to emphasize a break from the previous film. It’s unusual to see such a stark change in branding between movies, but that’s symptomatic of the course correction Warner Bros. have taken post-Justice League. 2016-2017 in film feels a very long time ago, indeed.

It’s not just the logo that’s getting revamped, though. Gunn’s vision clearly came with some big casting demands as well. Joining the first movie’s retained list are Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker and Taika Waititi, to name a few. Big casts aren’t always a good thing, of course, but Gunn has proven his ability to handle ensembles with Guardians of the Galaxy, so it should work in The Suicide Squad’s favour.

All things going according to plan (i.e. no more pesky pandemics), we’ll get to see the new-look worst heroes ever in August 2021. Unlike a million other movies that weren’t so lucky, The Suicide Squad managed to escape the worst of the coronavirus hurricane, with principal photography wrapping right before any further filming would’ve been impossible (though the industry has now tentatively restarted).

Got any thoughts on the new logo? Give us your impressions in the comments section below. I’ve seen slicker, but it’s not the worst. The Suicide Squad is just over (and I really mean just over) a year away.