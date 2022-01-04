James Gunn reveals ‘Peacemaker’ will feature an original song

James Gunn has revealed that incoming DC TV series Peacemaker will feature an original song on its soundtrack. When it comes to Gunn’s movies, fans are arguably just as excited to listen to the soundtrack as they are to see it as the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director is famous for filling his films with iconic classic songs that always perfectly complement the action or the pathos of whatever scene they’re playing over.

Peacemaker is likely to be the same, but will apparently also offer up a brand-new song, too. Gunn has promised fans on Twitter that he’ll be sharing the soundtrack for the first three episodes of the spinoff show when they drop on HBO Max next week. What’s more, he confirmed that the score will come from Clint Mansell and Kevin Kiner, with his frequent collaborator John Murphy providing an original song for the show.

The #Peacemaker score is by the great @iamclintmansell & Kevin Kiner, but we will have a new song by John Murphy on the soundtrack. https://t.co/sF6rLzYmtQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 4, 2022

Murphy previously scored The Suicide Squad, which featured the debut of John Cena as Christopher Smith, the world’s most violent pacifist. He’ll be working with Gunn again on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, taking over the reins from composer Tyler Bates, who scored the first two installments in the Marvel trilogy. Speaking of, Guardians Vol. 2 memorably included another original song. Namely, “Guardians Inferno”, a disco-esque dance number that played over the end credits.

As Gunn reminds us, Peacemaker is premiering with three episodes, with the rest of the eight-part run following over subsequent weeks. Cena is joined by Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, who are likewise reprising their roles as Amelia Harcourt and John Economos from TSS. Newcomers include Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Freddie Stroma as DC comics hero Vigilante. You can catch Peacemaker in action when his own show lands on Jan. 13.