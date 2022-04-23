James Gunn Reveals the Two Times He's Been Denied Song Rights

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director reveals he wants one song for the threequel but can't seem to get the rights.

Music has always been a staple of the James Gunn cinematic experience, whether we’re talking about Star-Lord’s “Awesome Mix” tapes in Guardians of the Galaxy or Peacemaker‘s iconic and utterly absurd opening credits. But the acclaimed filmmaker has revealed that things don’t always go as planned when you want to win the rights to these earworms.

When a fan recently asked the creative if he’s been denied the use of a song, Gunn revealed that he’s had to change his vision twice over music copyright shenanigans.

I was denied use of 1 song for #Peacemaker (the band’s new lineup were bitter toward the previous lineup so wouldn’t okay an older tune) & 1 song I wanted for Vol 3 was in a legal battle over who owned it, so we didn’t even know who to negotiate with. Those are the only 2 times. https://t.co/WvvzVQLj2P — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2022

Gunn has proven time and again to have great taste in music, but it seems that one song in particular isn’t going to make the cut in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The fact that Gunn didn’t reveal the name of the track, though, could hint at the possibility that Marvel Studios may yet find a way to change that before for the hotly anticipated sequel releases.

Then again, the director didn’t reveal the name of the Peacemaker song either, but that could have to do with the legal battle he mentioned.

The director also explained how much he usually pays for song rights and how important that particular track is to his next MCU undertaking.

It was probably the only song I’d ever want to pay that much for. It was a rare, rare case of not getting the rights before we shot, changing the song in post, & really needing the song for the movie to work. https://t.co/hanQ6LBY5Z — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2022

The Guardians ensemble is soon making a return to the big screens via Thor: Love and Thunder, but we’ll have a long wait ahead us for their own solo outing as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently slated for release on May 5, 2023.