James Gunn Says There’s No Rule Stopping DC And Marvel From Sharing Actors

Knowing how many comic book movies already exist (we’re certainly not going to take the time to count them here), it’s understandable that various actors have played characters included in films both based on Marvel and DC properties. To list off a few, the likes of Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Laurence Fishburne have each batted for both teams, so to speak.

And now, thanks to The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, even more talented folks can join that expanding club. It’s certainly no secret by now that he’s welcomed over Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker, Steve Agee and Sean Gunn, with other Marvel Cinematic Universe familiars like David Dastmalchian and Taika Waititi following suit. Actually, both those two guys just mentioned had previously been involved in other DC projects, but the point remains valid.

After James Gunn posted a picture showing Rooker posing with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 co-star Pom Klementieff on Instagram, fans actually began arguing over whether there’s a rule preventing actors from playing both sides, and here’s how Gunn replied:

“Disney does not have that rule. That’s how Sean Gunn, Dave Dastmalchian, and Taika Waititi are all in the film.”

It’s worth noting how Gunn also added “no one said Pom was” appearing in The Suicide Squad, though I wouldn’t complain if she were in it, or is being saved for a potential sequel. Maybe it’s just me, but I think she would make a great Killer Frost.

Another fan thought they had a point when saying Chris Hemsworth once spoke of a no compete mandate, to which Gunn countered with “No, they don’t. He was joking when he said that.” But now that you’re this far into reading about the situation, I’m sure you’re going to take him at his word.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6th, 2021. Once that’s out of the way, Gunn will get cracking on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, thereby proving there are no such restrictions on directors, either.