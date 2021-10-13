James Gunn Says Dave Bautista Defended Stand-In At Guardians Of The Galaxy Wrap Party

Being part of the Guardians of the Galaxy family sounds amazing. The primary cast and James Gunn all seem very close, perhaps proven no better when they united to support Gunn when he was briefly fired by Disney. One guy who particularly looks after his friends’ backs is Dave Bautista, who’s known for speaking his mind when it comes to perceived injustices.

Further proof of that has come in an anecdote from the wrap party for the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn responded to a tweet from a special effects engineer talking about how much fun it was to work on the movie and how approachable everyone was at the wrap party.

Gunn agreed it was fun, but there’s one particular incident that sticks in his mind:

That wrap party was fun! My primary memory was when a crew member was harassing one of our stand-ins & @seangunn was protecting her & the guy got pushy with Sean & @DaveBautista tapped the harasser’s chest & he FLEW ACROSS THE ROOM because Dave actually has real-life superpowers! https://t.co/FbDSMNUgBy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 8, 2021

Gunn went on to say that the reason Bautista (and Sean Gunn) were angry was that they’d seen the crew member in question try to pick up the stand-in by her breasts. Get ‘im, Dave!

Hopefully, this ended said crew member’s career, though whatever else happened, he’s not going to be in any more movies with Bautista unless he wants to end up as a red smear on the studio wall.

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast and crew are currently preparing to reunite for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shoots in November. The long-delayed final installment in the trilogy sounds like it’s a movie from Gunn’s heart, and I’m hoping we get an early peek at what’s coming in some set pictures.

In the meantime you can next see most of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder next year, there’s a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming in late 2022, and finally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will land on May 5th, 2023.