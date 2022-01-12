While most people tend to think Taika Waititi is the eccentric creative in Marvel’s ensemble, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn has actually been at it for years. Now, after turning DCEU’s The Suicide Squad into a successful venture and working on HBO Max’s Peacemaker, the director is once again focusing his directorial chops on the MCU.

Gunn is currently working on two projects, the much-awaited threequel to the Guardians film series, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the Disney Plus television feature, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Not a lot has been revealed about this spinoff, other than that it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and the eponymous third installment.

Additionally, the director has announced in a new chat with Collider that filming hasn’t started on the special, despite the slated release date of December 2022. Gunn further discussed the project in the same interview by bringing up the script, which is apparently so good according to everyone who reads it that even the creator is getting “jealous” of his own work.

“The holiday special is… I’m almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it,” He said. “Because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I’m almost like, ‘Well, wait. I’ve got this movie here I’ve been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.’ But, it is really funny and really good.”

Gunn has certainly earned the right to boast about his work on these films, but the fact that he’s only setting this precedent now in spite of numerous acclaimed flicks fuels our hype for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.