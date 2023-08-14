James Gunn says they’ve already gone through hundreds of Superman suit designs

Should Superman sport the bright-red trunks of the 1950s? Or is he better off with a monochrome and armoured suit? It’s a question as old as the planet Krypton itself, and one that’s definitely top of mind for Superman: Legacy director James Gunn.

The freshly-appointed co-CEO of DC Studios took to Threads to reveal that the team behind the upcoming Legacy flick has “done hundreds of designs” of the titular hero’s iconic suit. Gunn, who also wrote Legacy, shared the revelation in response to a fan, who suggested that Gunn’s version of Superman should wear trunks since they “work best.”

“As we’ve done hundreds of designs,” Gunn replied, “it is most definitely not that simple.” It’s not yet known exactly what each of these designs might look like, though fans were divided as to whether Superman should wear underwear ever again. One user wrote that they had “opened up to the idea of trunks,” while another suggested that Clark Kent’s belt should “replace the red panties.”

Longtime fans of DC’s most famous hero will already be aware of Superman’s ever-evolving wardrobe, from Christopher Reeves’ classic and comic-faithful suit in 1978 to the underwear-free costume donned by Henry Cavill in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Whichever direction Gunn chooses to take Superman’s suit, fans are holding faith that Legacy will prioritise both substance over style, with one writing that “it doesn’t matter which design [Gunn goes] with, the story has to be engaging.” Gunn’s comments add to a slew of updates he has provided around Legacy since the announcement of the film.

Since then, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan and David Corenswet have been recruited to form the cast of the much-anticipated Legacy, with Corenswet taking on the titular role. Elsewhere, Gunn has responded to fears that Legacy will be overstuffed with heroes, and denied rumours that Daniel Craig had been cast as Lex Luthor.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theatres in 2025.