James Gunn Shares 10 Movies To Watch During Coronavirus Quarantine

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, many are finding themselves in quarantine as they self-isolate, as per widespread instructions for those who might be suffering from the illness. These are obviously troubling times for all of us, but on a personal level, it’s also been difficult for folks to know what to do with themselves while stuck inside all day.

Writer/director James Gunn has stepped forward with a neat idea for how film fans can turn this difficult period into a positive, though – why not use the free time to stream some often overlooked movies that deserve your attention? The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker shared his personal top 10 recommendations, while also encouraging his followers to list their own picks in the replies.

Gunn’s own choices should contain at least one movie that piques your interest as he’s pulled from across the various genres, decades and corners of the globe to compile his list. There are westerns, horror, classic comedies and more to choose from here, if you’re looking for some new old movies to watch while you’re under self-imposed house-arrest.

10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN'T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It's important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

First, Gunn highlighted 1969’s Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, praising it as a huge influence on his own style, and recent South Korean movie Villainess, which he favorably compares with the best action flicks out there.

2. Villainess (2017) – directed by Jung Byung-gil

As revolutionary to actions films as was The Matrix, Fury Road, and The Raid, and yet this South Korean film was seen by so many fewer people in the States. pic.twitter.com/N9k2hZ7zlp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

Next up are “shockingly funny” dark comedy Pretty Poison (1968) and 1979’s “surrealistic” street gang movie The Wanderers.

4. The Wanderers (1979) – directed by Philip Kaufman

The strangest and most beautiful street gang film ever (yes, EVER) – in turns exciting, touching, and surrealistic – a populist art film. pic.twitter.com/5Mieoloqft — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

Gunn would also recommend checking out Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s earlier film Mother and Japanese zombie thriller One Cut of the Dead.

6. One Cut of the Dead (2017) – directed by Shinichirou Ueda

To tell you anything about this movie could hurt it – but if you love zombies and filmmaking and joy, this is the movie for you while you #Quarantineandchill. pic.twitter.com/YMDMZSojPW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Don’t miss The Bad Lieutenant, directed by The Mandalorian’s Werner Herzog and starring Nicolas Cage, and gritty South Korean actioner The Yellow Sea, either.

8. The Yellow Sea (2010) – directed by Na Hong-jin

Another great South Korean action film, gritty and over-the-top and practical where Villainess is stylized. Perhaps the greatest non-car chase scene ever. pic.twitter.com/mKQAh8JqeW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

Last but not least, Gunn wrapped up his picks with two under-appreciated movies from two iconic directors – Preston Sturges’ Hail the Conquering Hero and Sergio Leone’s Duck, You Sucker! (A Fistful of Dynamite).

10. Duck You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971) – directed by Sergio Leone.

Leone is one of my favorite directors. This is probably my second favorite film of his after Once Upon a Time in the West, and is the one that’s been the most forgotten. pic.twitter.com/I5rb7utJ03 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

James Gunn recently concluded principal photography on The Suicide Squad, his DC debut, which is due out in theaters August 2021. To continue what he’s started here, feel free to share your own favorite underrated movies in the comments section below.