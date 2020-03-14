Home / movies

James Gunn Shares 10 Movies To Watch During Coronavirus Quarantine

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, many are finding themselves in quarantine as they self-isolate, as per widespread instructions for those who might be suffering from the illness. These are obviously troubling times for all of us, but on a personal level, it’s also been difficult for folks to know what to do with themselves while stuck inside all day.

Writer/director James Gunn has stepped forward with a neat idea for how film fans can turn this difficult period into a positive, though – why not use the free time to stream some often overlooked movies that deserve your attention? The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker shared his personal top 10 recommendations, while also encouraging his followers to list their own picks in the replies.

Gunn’s own choices should contain at least one movie that piques your interest as he’s pulled from across the various genres, decades and corners of the globe to compile his list. There are westerns, horror, classic comedies and more to choose from here, if you’re looking for some new old movies to watch while you’re under self-imposed house-arrest.

First, Gunn highlighted 1969’s Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, praising it as a huge influence on his own style, and recent South Korean movie Villainess, which he favorably compares with the best action flicks out there.

Next up are “shockingly funny” dark comedy Pretty Poison (1968) and 1979’s “surrealistic” street gang movie The Wanderers.

Gunn would also recommend checking out Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s earlier film Mother and Japanese zombie thriller One Cut of the Dead. 

Don’t miss The Bad Lieutenant, directed by The Mandalorian’s Werner Herzog and starring Nicolas Cage, and gritty South Korean actioner The Yellow Sea, either.

Last but not least, Gunn wrapped up his picks with two under-appreciated movies from two iconic directors – Preston Sturges’ Hail the Conquering Hero and Sergio Leone’s Duck, You Sucker! (A Fistful of Dynamite).

James Gunn recently concluded principal photography on The Suicide Squadhis DC debut, which is due out in theaters August 2021. To continue what he’s started here, feel free to share your own favorite underrated movies in the comments section below.

