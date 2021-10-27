James Gunn Shares BTS Look At King Shark In The Suicide Squad

The production of The Suicide Squad is long in the past for James Gunn as he works on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some good nuggets for him to share from the production. King Shark, voiced by film legend Sylvester Stallone, was one of the standout characters from the blockbuster. Many fans resonated with the lovable dummy.

With the recent release of The Suicide Squad Blu-ray, Gunn decided to tweet out one of the behind-the-scenes clips featuring King Shark.

Props master Drew Petrotta trying out King-Shark-footprint makers in the streets of Panama City, Panama on the set of #TheSuicideSquad. We ended up adding contour to the bottoms of the feet. The scene we used them for can be seen in the deleted scenes on the Blu-Ray, out now! pic.twitter.com/b3NQfgqiWT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 27, 2021

In the clip, we see the film’s props master Drew Petrotta testing out the footprint makers for King Shark during a scene shot in the streets of Panama City. Obviously, King Shark was an entirely CGI creation with Steve Agee doing the motion capture for the character. Stallone merely provided the voice, but not the motion capture.

This is only one of many BTS videos that are available on the Blu-ray. The Suicide Squad was DC’s only live-action film to come out this year and was one of the best-reviewed films the DCEU has put out. It joins Wonder Woman and Shazam! as the only other DCEU films to receive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes or higher.