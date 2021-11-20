James Gunn shares cute ‘Guardians’ BTS photo featuring his niece

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn is once again taking to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the beloved franchise.

In this case, it’s a particularly wholesome photo of the director’s niece Grace on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

#FlashbackFriday The Guardians of the Galaxy with my niece Grace on the set of #GotGVol2. pic.twitter.com/zYZjAcCnKh — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 19, 2021

The photo looks like what a fan’s ultimate fantasy would be, surrounded by cast members from the film in costume, including Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Michael Rooker’s Yondu, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, and Karen Gillan’s Nebula. The tiny actor herself is dressed up as an alien as well.

Gunn is no stranger to putting family members in his movies. Previously, he confirmed on Twitter that an old couple taking photos in the film, who are credited as Weird Old Man and Weird OId Man’s Mistress, are actually Gunn’s parents.

In addition, Gunn’s brother, his wife, and their three kids were also in the same scene and were all mowed down by Ego. One of his other nieces and brother-in-law also played yellow aliens destroyed by the malevolent character.

As for Grace, she played the pink alien who was the first life form to meet Ego.

Also, my brother, his wife & their 3 kids were right beside them & were all mowed down by Ego. My niece & brother-in-law were yellow aliens also mowed down. & my niece Grace was the pink alien who was the 1st life form Ego met. My family loves getting killed in my movies. 😂 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2021

What we know about the forthcoming third installment to his Marvel trilogy so far, which only started shooting last week, is that Will Poulter will appear in the film as fan-favorite Adam Warlock and Peacewalker actor Chukwudi Iwuji has also joined the cast.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters May 5, 2023.