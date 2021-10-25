James Gunn Shares Photos of Peacemaker’s Prison Cell to Celebrate Suicide Squad Achievement

Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to Twitter on Monday to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the set of Suicide Squad.



Gunn shared a total of 14 photos in a four-tweet thread viewable below. He thanked his colleagues in the art department for their work and said he thought of it as he worked on the upcoming Peacemaker series coming to HBO Max. Gunn also seemed to indicate some of the same people who put together the Suicide Squad set are also working on the third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

In honor of #TheSuicideSquad being released on Blu-Ray, UHD, & DVD today, I thought I’d share with you these photos of set dressing in #Peacemaker’s prison cell, an example of the depth & detail we went into on every set. pic.twitter.com/h9efJUbKWS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2021

Our great young people in the art department put an incredible amount of work into each of the prisoner’s cells – & I honestly thought of their work often while shaping the character for the @hbomax TV series. #TheSuicideSquad #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/DO2DOq7EzK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2021

When I 1st walked into Peacemaker’s cell I was like “Oh my God, you guys, I think this is only going in the background of a couple shots for a few seconds!” They told me it didn’t matter they had the most fun ever just doing it. #TheSuicideSquad #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/MEgY8Y3jQw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2021

So I started taking photos & told them at least people who follow me on social networks could enjoy their extraordinary, detailed work in a couple years, which is now. Thanks guys. ❤️Many of you can now get back to work on #GotGVol3. #TheSuicideSquad #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/n95T9BmlW3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2021



The photos give fans an inside look at the exacting detail set designers for the film took to bring each and every character to life. These photos in particular are of the prison cell of John Cena’s Peacemaker and include love letters and fan mails sent to the patriotic anti-hero who is willing to accept any cost to achieve peace, and who James Gunn has referred to as “the world’s biggest douchebag.”



John Cena and Peacemaker will of course be making a return to the DC Universe in his upcoming HBO Max series, with Gunn directing five and writing eight episodes in the show’s first season. The series will premiere next year on Jan. 22 and will also star Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick.









