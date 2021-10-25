James Gunn Shares Photos of Peacemaker’s Prison Cell to Celebrate Suicide Squad Achievement
Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to Twitter on Monday to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the set of Suicide Squad.
Gunn shared a total of 14 photos in a four-tweet thread viewable below. He thanked his colleagues in the art department for their work and said he thought of it as he worked on the upcoming Peacemaker series coming to HBO Max. Gunn also seemed to indicate some of the same people who put together the Suicide Squad set are also working on the third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.
The photos give fans an inside look at the exacting detail set designers for the film took to bring each and every character to life. These photos in particular are of the prison cell of John Cena’s Peacemaker and include love letters and fan mails sent to the patriotic anti-hero who is willing to accept any cost to achieve peace, and who James Gunn has referred to as “the world’s biggest douchebag.”
John Cena and Peacemaker will of course be making a return to the DC Universe in his upcoming HBO Max series, with Gunn directing five and writing eight episodes in the show’s first season. The series will premiere next year on Jan. 22 and will also star Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick.