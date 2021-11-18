James Gunn shares special Belle Reeve Prison sign from ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn is known for sharing facts about his films after their release online and has just dropped another.

Today the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 helmer highlighted a poster from August’s The Suicide Squad. The soft relaunch of the franchise had a lighter tone than its 2016 predecessor, featured obscure villains like Mongal and, as noted in the poster prop below, touched on a number of wilder and more comic-oriented aspects of the D.C. universe.

“Use of [vampirism, elemental transmutation, prehensile hair and weather manipulation] is strictly prohibited,” the Belle Reve prison graphic reads. “Failure to adhere to this rule will result in immediate transfer to solitary confinement.”

Notice on the wall of Belle Reve Prison in the background of #TheSuicideSquad ⁦@SuicideSquadWB⁩ pic.twitter.com/9VUxAHO7VM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 18, 2021

As a bald man, I am thankful I could never get into trouble for violating the third of those abilities. Lord knows it would be cool though and others on the list do remind one of characters like Atom, a version of Zatanna, and the deeply unknown Wonder Woman antagonist Dr. Psycho.

Do you have a favourite fact James Gunn has shared about one of his films after release? Are there other heroes or villains you feel may have been hinted at by this prop? Let us know down below.