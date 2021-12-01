Marvel director James Gunn is well known on social media for his behind-the-scenes morsels of some of his films, so it should be no surprise we’re getting a heaping pile of left overs following the bountiful feast of his 2017 film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the week after Thanksgiving.

Gunn took to Twitter Tuesday to share the early stages of the designs for the Laser Drill used in the film, which if you’ll remember, our spacefaring heroes used near the climax of the movie to drill a hole in the malevolent Celestial and the father of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Ego (Kurt Russell).

While Gunn has always struck us as a hands on filmmaker, having co-written and directed all three Guardians movies (Vol. 3 is currently in production), we had no idea just how detail oriented Gunn gets with seemingly minute aspect of his movies.

In this case, the concepts, general design, and mechanisms of the Laser Drill were originally conceived by Gunn through sketches on a whiteboard, which was eventually transformed by the filmmaking team into the fully realized CGI creation we saw on screen.

Early wipe board sketch I did of the Laser Drill in #GotGVol2 in a meeting showing the clunky shape I wanted & how the laser bits moved through slots on the side – which became a concept & then the actual ship – one of my faves in the Guardians films. #gotg #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/YlmNtrvBZu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2021

In case you’re not already aware, Gunn’s Guardians films follow the misadventures of Quill and his crew of outcast aliens as they scrap for the next job to pay the bills as fixers-for-hire and occasionally tapped to save the universe as well.

This level of attention to detail that James Gunn brings just one of the many reasons why we’re excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently on track to be released in theaters May 5, 2023.