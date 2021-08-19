James Gunn Shares The Suicide Squad BTS Image Showing Margot Robbie’s Skills

As the press circuit for The Suicide Squad has revealed, James Gunn is a huge fan of Margot Robbie. The filmmaker may have been urged by Warner Bros. to include Harley Quinn in his script, but there’s every chance he was planning on doing it anyway, looking at the number of standout action sequences and character beats she gets in the R-rated DCEU blockbuster.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director admitted that Harley’s barnstorming jailbreak that explodes in a flash of brightly colored flowers was in his opinion the best set piece that he’s ever shot, and it’s definitely a highlight of the movie. Even more impressive is that the two-time Academy Award nominated star performed the overwhelming majority of her own stunts, including her initial escape from custody.

Robbie used to train as a gymnast, so she was more than capable of pulling off the physical feats required during The Suicide Squad‘s midway point spectacular, and Gunn recently took to social media to showcase a behind the scenes image revealing the Joker’s former beau preparing for freedom, which you can check out below.

Gunn laments the fact that Harley’s puffy costuming made it difficult for audiences to see Robbie’s face while she escapes, so he’s been making sure people know fine well that it’s the actress turning herself upside down and flipping around before going on a one-woman rampage where she decimates a small army single-handedly. The Suicide Squad may have under-performed at the box office, but hopefully we haven’t seen the last of the former Harleen Quinzell as part of the DCEU.