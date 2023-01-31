James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again

James Gunn has kept us waiting so long for the first wave of announcements for his rebooted DCU ⁠— which is officially going by the title DCU Chapter One, akin to the MCU’s own Phase One ⁠— that DC fans have let their expectations get the better of them. Everyone now seems convinced that Gunn is going to make all of their biggest dreams for the universe come true. And right at the top of the list is a project for the Justice League hero the movies have most criminally wasted.

You guessed it, the hero in question is none other than Green Lantern. The failure of Ryan Reynolds’ infamous 2011 movie starring Hal Jordan’s Emerald Knight has sadly stained the GL Corps ever since, so no further live-action project for the Lanterns has followed. But it seems that every single DC fan out there is convinced that Gunn is about to break the curse and announce a new Green Lantern movie or TV series at last very soon.

Give me Green Lantern @JamesGunn — Alyx Ander (@iamalyxander) January 30, 2023

I hope Green Lantern is one of the main things that get announced for the DCU pic.twitter.com/dFbIU7OUt8 — Impulse (@Impulse785) January 30, 2023

What I want to see from today’s big #DCStudios announcements:

Superman

Batman

Green Lantern

Wonder Woman

More villain stories

A random team full of crazy misfits w/ cool powers (*this is Gunn’s specialty imo)

Something that veers towards horror (would love to see DC do horror) pic.twitter.com/RpYq4QsS92 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 31, 2023

Maybe if we act all casual, it’ll happen?

Pretending I’m not interested in a Green Lantern movie/series so James Gunn can announce it faster #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/KgCHqHHvq8 — Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) January 30, 2023

Green Lantern’s not the only green-themed characters fans want Gunn to champion…

Me if James Gunn announces a Green Arrow, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter movie in his DC cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/MkTyQ43dOK — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 30, 2023

The votes for Team Green keep coming in!

If James Gunn announces a Green Lantern and a Green Arrow movie, then the new DCU slate is a massive W imo 🤞 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) January 31, 2023

Prepare for riots if you let us down, Mr. Gunn.

Green Lantern better be announced or we RIOT pic.twitter.com/pFtkkOgNMP — MCU Movie Reviews (@ProgressWestAZ) January 30, 2023

Although we’re not sure how people would react if Gunn does greenlight a Green Lantern project… and it stars someone like Kyle Rayner instead of Hal Jordan or John Stewart.

When Gunn bamboozles everyone and uses Kyle Rayner as the main green lantern pic.twitter.com/EIEdJUu63k — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) January 31, 2023

In brightest day, in darkest night, James Gunn might want to prepare himself for a fight.