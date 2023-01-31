James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again
James Gunn has kept us waiting so long for the first wave of announcements for his rebooted DCU — which is officially going by the title DCU Chapter One, akin to the MCU’s own Phase One — that DC fans have let their expectations get the better of them. Everyone now seems convinced that Gunn is going to make all of their biggest dreams for the universe come true. And right at the top of the list is a project for the Justice League hero the movies have most criminally wasted.
You guessed it, the hero in question is none other than Green Lantern. The failure of Ryan Reynolds’ infamous 2011 movie starring Hal Jordan’s Emerald Knight has sadly stained the GL Corps ever since, so no further live-action project for the Lanterns has followed. But it seems that every single DC fan out there is convinced that Gunn is about to break the curse and announce a new Green Lantern movie or TV series at last very soon.
Maybe if we act all casual, it’ll happen?
Green Lantern’s not the only green-themed characters fans want Gunn to champion…
The votes for Team Green keep coming in!
Prepare for riots if you let us down, Mr. Gunn.
Although we’re not sure how people would react if Gunn does greenlight a Green Lantern project… and it stars someone like Kyle Rayner instead of Hal Jordan or John Stewart.
In brightest day, in darkest night, James Gunn might want to prepare himself for a fight.