James Gunn shuts down the chances of an obscurely controversial DC favorite ever making it to live-action

Depending entirely on whether you’re fully on board for the impending overhaul of the DCU or if you’re one of the people concerned that the new regime are going to run the franchise into the ground, James Gunn‘s well-known love of an obscure comic book character or two is either a huge positive or an alarming negative.

His work over at Marvel Studios with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy proved that he was a dab hand at bringing relatively unknown favorites from the printed page to the big screen, a trend that continued through the critically-acclaimed box office catastrophe The Suicide Squad and HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker.

As a result, one of the favored gags naysayers love to bust out is the the prospect of Gunn giving the likes of Bat-Mite – who’s technically canon and a personal favorite of the filmmaker’s – an entire solo trilogy. And yet, it’s become clear that he has to draw the line somewhere, after instantly shutting down any chances of Snowflame making the jump to live-action.

Two thousand and twenty never. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 7, 2023

If you don’t know much about the character, then you might be wondering why it was such an unequivocal “no,” but once you discover that Snowflame gains superhuman strength, speed, invulnerability, and pyrokenesis entirely from snorting cocaine – which also extends to his ability to give enemies a contact high – then you can understand why he’s not on the table.

There’s evidently a line that needs to be drawn somewhere, and it’s not going to involve somebody who cuts some of his own and uses a rolled-up bill to gain increased and enhanced powers.