James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Trailer Will Be Worth The Wait

Ironically, James Gunn has become busier than ever since initially being given his marching orders from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although he was swiftly rehired after the huge backlash that greeted Disney’s decision, while the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise were on the verge of mutiny.

In the interim, the filmmaker hopped across town and signed on to helm the DCEU’s soft reboot The Suicide Squad, scratching his itch to direct a comic book blockbuster centered on a band of dysfunctional misfits, this time with an R-rating. The second outing for the titular team is currently set to hit theaters and HBO Max in August, but with Godzilla vs. Kong leaving it very late to launch the marketing campaign in earnest, there’s no indication of when we might see the first trailer. Gunn recently responded to a fan on social media and confirmed that he’s working on the teaser as we speak, though, and it’ll be well worth the wait.

Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait. 🙏 https://t.co/J2QZAMWQLm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

Based on his upcoming schedule, free time is at a premium for the Scooby-Doo writer over the next couple of years. He wrote a miniseries for John Cena’s Peacemaker during his COVID-19 downtime, which he admitted was done mostly for fun, only for HBO Max to order it straight to series and shooting started two weeks ago, with Gunn directing at least a handful of the eight episodes.

Then he’ll be hitting the promotional trail for The Suicide Squad before jumping directly into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the Holiday Special will also be shot during production on the cosmic threequel. Based on how much he’s got on his plate, then, we might need to be patient while waiting for more footage to arrive.