James Gunn Teases Groot’s Evolution in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters a good six years after the previous installment, but with many Marvel movies sometimes having overlapping or concurrent timelines, some fans may wonder if any time will have passed in the world of the film or if it just takes places immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Now the film’s writer/director is teasing an answer to that very question on Twitter. The talented James Gunn has given us a clue about how aged the character Groot will be, as TheDirect reports.

The film series centers around the adventures and mishaps of a ragtag group of superhero outcasts that includes Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista’s Drax, and some excellent voice work for the computer-generated characters, Bradley Cooper’s sassy raccoon Rocket and Vin Diesel’s tree-like humanoid Groot.

Groot has made a series of transformations throughout the films, appearing in adult form in the first Guardians installment, then as Baby Groot in the second film after being grown from scratch as a seedling. He then appeared as an angsty teenager in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

We’re finally learning from Gunn himself that yes, Groot will be older in Vol. 3.

This comes to us from a response Gunn gave to Twitter user @cobbvanity, who asked if the movie will show a mature version of Groot, to which Gunn’s response was simply: “Well years have passed.”

Gunn then further clarified the timeline of Vol. 3 in his response to user @zenromanov, who asked when precisely Vol. 3 will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, to which Gunn simply said: “Now.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2023